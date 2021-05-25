Former Winter Park High band director sentenced to 5 years in child porn case

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A former band director at Winter Park High School will spend the next 5 years behind bars after he was adjudicated guilty of performing sex acts with a former student, recording it and sharing the video and images.

Christopher Michael Blackmer was sentenced on May 10, but the documents outlining his sentence were just made available on Tuesday.

Blackmer was adjudicated guilty on five counts of using a child for a sexual performance and five counts of possessing child porn. Four more counts of sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old by a school authority figure were dropped by prosecutors.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Ad

Blackmer was sentenced to a 5-year prison sentence for each of the ten counts with each sentence running concurrently. Following his time in prison, Blackmer will face 10 years of probation and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Blackmer was arrested in April 2019. Winter Park police began investigating him in January of that year after a witness reported inappropriate messages sent by the band director that contained nude images of a former student. The witness later sent screenshots of 45 Instagram messages from Blackmer from May 16, 2018 to January 2019.

[RELATED: Winter Park High band director accused of recording sex acts with student]

Ad

According to the arrest warrant, the messages included images of a naked male. Blackmer told Winter Park police officers the images were a few years old and he claimed to have got them through another social media platform. Based on that information, investigators said they believe the person in those images was a juvenile.

Investigators searched Blackmer’s iPhone and found several videos of Blackmer performing sex acts on a person, according to the arrest warrant. Investigators later identified the person in those videos as a former Colonial High School student.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was likely 16 or 17 years old when the videos were made. Blackmer would have been 42 at the time, police said.