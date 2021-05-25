Goat set free, glitter spread across campus at Florida high school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A goat, glitter, toilet paper, plastic wrap and red Solo cups were all used during an incident at a Florida high school campus just days before the semester is set to end.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday from a woman who was watching a live feed of her goat at Pine Ridge High School and noticed five people came into her goat’s pen, picked it up and carried it over multiple fences before leaving the view of the camera.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Ad

Deputies said they found the missing goat a short time later wandering through the courtyard and returned it to its enclosure.

While investigating, deputies walked through the campus with the head of security and noticed the loose goat wasn’t the only thing amiss.

Records show a pile of glitter was found just inside a door that’s believed to be where the culprits entered campus, more glitter and bird seed were found spread through the courtyard and various other areas on campus, red Solo cups were placed to cover a staircase and objects in the courtyard were covered with plastic wrap and toilet paper.

Deputies said they found multiple juveniles and two 18-year-old women near the campus around the time the crime occurred. Their names have not been released.

The case is being investigated as an unarmed burglary and farm animal theft. The head of security said he wished to press charges on behalf of the school.

Ad

The last day of the academic year for Pine Ridge High School students is June 4.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.