Man randomly attacks couple at Melbourne Dairy Queen, deputies say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man is accused of beating a 67-year-old woman and 74-year-old man at Dairy Queen Tuesday in what Brevard County deputies are calling an unprovoked attack.

Deputies arrested Kristopher Wright, 24, at the restaurant on Wickham Road in Melbourne Tuesday evening on charges of battery on persons older than 65 years old and disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

According to the arrest report, a married couple were sitting at a table in the Dairy Queen when Wright “completely unprovoked” called the woman an expletive and then shoved her neck and shoulders causing her to fall over. The victims told deputies Wright continued to beat the woman and her husband attempted to stop the violent attack. Wright then redirected his attack on the 74-year-old husband striking and pushing him, according to the report.

Deputies said the woman suffered injuries to her leg, abrasions to her arms, cheek and neck. Her husband suffered a cut on his wrist and several bruises to his forearm,

Due to the attack, the manager closed the location for the day. The manager told deputies they wanted to pursue breach of peace and disorderly conduct charges against Wright.

When deputies spoke to Wright, he admitted to calling the 67-year-old woman an expletive and pushing her. He also said that neither victim did anything to provoke his anger, according to the report.

Wright was booked into the Brevard County Jail Monday night and held on $15,000 bail.