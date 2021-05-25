Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police search for man accused of exposing himself, grabbing woman along Orlando’s I-Drive

Tipsters eligible for $1,000 reward

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
crime
,
Orange County
Orlando police say this man exposed himself to women in the International Drive area.
Orlando police say this man exposed himself to women in the International Drive area. (Orlando Police)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are asking for help from the public after a man exposed himself to two different women and grabbed one of the victims along the International Drive corridor in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department released two photos of the man accused in the incidents.

Officers said the woman he grabbed was able to get away.

The incidents happened in the area of International Drive and Kirkman Road.

Anyone who knows the man’s whereabouts is eligible for a $1,000 reward by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: