Police search for man accused of exposing himself, grabbing woman along Orlando’s I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are asking for help from the public after a man exposed himself to two different women and grabbed one of the victims along the International Drive corridor in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department released two photos of the man accused in the incidents.

Officers said the woman he grabbed was able to get away.

The incidents happened in the area of International Drive and Kirkman Road.

Anyone who knows the man’s whereabouts is eligible for a $1,000 reward by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

