$1.4 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

23 bricks of cocaine were discovered

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Authorities seized 23 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys.
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A whopping 23 bricks of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Border Patrol confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.

According to the post, Border Patrol agents seized the 63 pounds of cocaine, which are valued at more than $1.4 million.

According to News 6 partner WPLG, authorities said an employee at a state park spotted the large package that the drugs were in on the beach and notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified Border Patrol.

A photo taken of the drugs shows the emblem of a red horse printed on the packaging of each brick.

It’s unclear from where the drugs originated.

About the Author: