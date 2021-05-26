UCF plans to completely fill the Bounce House for 2021 football games

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is planning to fill the Bounce House all the way up this upcoming football season.

UCF Athletics said it is anticipating full capacity at its home football games and other athletic events this fall.

The university said it is part of its plans to return to pre-coronavirus normalcy.

Starting June 23, just before the start of UCF’s Summer B term, the campus will remove physical distancing requirements and full participation will be allowed at UCF athletic and social events, according to a news release.

UCF has already lifted face-covering requirements on campus. The university clarified that fans could choose to wear a mask if they feel comfortable doing so.

The decision to update UCF guidelines follows guidance from the Florida Board of Governors, a news release states.

“We all anticipated a return to full capacity by fall, and this represents a vote of confidence in that plan and a notable step in that direction,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said in a news release.

The Bounce House can currently seat about 48,000, with plans to expand up to 65,000 seats.

UCF has sold 93% of available seats for the 2021 season, according to its athletics department. Knight fans can call 407-823-1000 for more information or click here.