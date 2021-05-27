Hotels along along Central Florida’s coasts already booked up for Memorial Day Weekend

Almost all hotels along the coast of Volusia County are booked up for Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Lodging and Hospitality Association.

“Last week has been a sellout week. Summer has begun in Daytona Beach,” President of the Volusia County Lodging and Hospitality Association Bob Davis said.

Davis said hotel sellouts like this don’t usually start happening until later in the summer.

“I predicted June 15 through Aug. 15 would be one of the best summers we’ve ever had. I’ve got to relinquish that now to May 1,” he said.

March and April even broke sales records, according to Davis.

This weekend, most hotels will be at 100 percent occupancy. Davis said people are booking around the clock, so, people need to act quickly if looking to make a trip to the coast this summer.

“It’s amazing. Usually, it’s a 10-day span where they first decide to come out. They’re just booking,” he said

After a busy start to the week with close to 200 rescues with the strong rip currents, beach patrol said to plan when coming to the beach this weekend, too.

“We’re looking at very large crowds. We do have those mid-day high tides, we are telling people to get here early for easy access, easy parking, we probably will have to close some of those beach access ramps,” Volusia County Beach Rescue Captain Tammy Malphurs said.