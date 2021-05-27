Man pushing bike fatally struck by SUV on US-27 in Lake County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man pushing his bicycle to cross U.S. 27 in Lake County was fatally hit Wednesday night by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes around 9:08 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Murano.

Two women in the vehicle, a 64-year-old and 77-year-old, were uninjured in the crash.

The man died as a result of the crash and has yet to be identified, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.