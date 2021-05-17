Cloudy icon
81º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cocoa

Crash reported on South Cocoa Boulevard at Orange Street

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Brevard County
,
Cocoa
,
Traffic
BCFR: Pedestrian hit on South Cocoa Boulevard at Orange Street
BCFR: Pedestrian hit on South Cocoa Boulevard at Orange Street (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

COCOA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Cocoa, officials said.

The crash was reported on South Cocoa Boulevard at Orange Street.

[TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]

Brevard County Fire Rescue said emergency crews were called to the scene. Images from Sky 6 show a black car in the far left lane with heavy front-end damage at the scene.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

Check back for more on this story.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: