Traffic Alert: New flyover ramp set to open near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, State Road 436 south approaching State Road 528 will be closed along with ramps to eastbound and westbound 528.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is opening the second of two flyover ramps planned for the 528/436 interchange.

The new flyover will be about a half-mile earlier than the current one.

“The old loop ramp and this goes from southbound State Road 436, you continue on southbound and you’re going to loop around this loop ramp to go back to east bound State Road 528,” Kathy Putnam, spokesperson with CFX explained.

The new flyover is expected to open by 5:30 Friday morning. Putnam said nearly 32,000 drivers use the interchange daily.

Other construction on SR-528 is in the works as well, part of the same project, an additional lane on both directions from Conway Road to Goldenrod Road should be completed by late 2022.

“They are moving full speed ahead with the widening and our next milestone major milestone for this project will be the widening of westbound 528 under 436,” she said.