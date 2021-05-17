Orlando International Airport to host job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to play host to a job fair on Tuesday for 50 vendors operating out of MCO. The event will also include openings at Orlando Executive Airport.

The MCO job fair is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the airport, on the fifth floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility.

Walk-ins are welcome to come and apply but people are being asked to pre-register in an effort to allow for social distancing. You can do that by clicking here.

The airport said the event will feature openings for concessions, airline services, security, and parking and transportation. The release did not say how many job openings the vendors are looking to fill.

Applicants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes and should be prepared for interviews on the spot.