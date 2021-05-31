Nice mistake: Woman buys ticket for wrong lotto, wins $2 million

A North Carolina woman’s mistake led to a big payoff.

Elizabeth Johnson won $2 million after buying a lottery ticket for a drawing she was not even trying to enter.

[TRENDING: Fla. drivers can soon use hazard lights in rain | Woman in parked car ejected, killed in crash | Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman]

The Lucama resident rushed to get her numbers into a Powerball drawing last week but missed the cutoff by one minute to buy a ticket with online play.

Ad

However, Johnson’s quick-pick ticket was good for the drawing three days later, which earned her a $2 million prize.

She says she was surprised when she found out she won because she thought she didn’t play that particular night.

After taxes, Johnson’s payout comes to $1.4 million.

She plans to buy a house and take her kids to Disneyland.