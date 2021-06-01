The Florida Mall, Orlando outlet mall now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate a driver at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two new COVID-19 testing sites are now open in Orlando, providing new spots for people to get tested.

Covid Clinic, a nonprofit, opened the two sites at The Florida Mall, located off South Orange Blossom Trail, and at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, located off Vineland Avenue.

Anyone who would like to get tested can visit the site and receive rapid antibody and antigen, expedited PCR, and antigen/flu combination testing. People can also receive rapid testing for traveling internationally.

The clinic says results for the expedited PCR test can be available one to two days after.

The test site at The Florida Mall will be open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the outlet mall site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

