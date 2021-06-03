Celebrate National Donut Day at Orlando’s The Salty Donut

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Donut Day is Friday, June 4.

To celebrate the sweet day, Orlando’s all-new donut shop, The Salty Donut, is stocking up on the popular pastries.

The business said it’s also releasing an all-new flavor, hosting giveaways and offering discounts throughout its store on the big day.

Officials said guests who visit on Friday can try the all-new French Toast Donut. The donut is described as a 24-hour brioche filled with whipped French toast custard, maple glaze, and topped with crunchy French toast pieces, mascarpone whip and maple drizzle.

To help guests get into their best donut gear, The Salty plans to offer guests a merchandise discount of 40% both in-store and online.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating our favorite day of the year with our communities!! This day, more than others, really brings things to perspective for us and our roots starting from a trailer in Miami,” a Salty Donut spokesperson said. “We never thought we’d be able to impact the communities that we have, see the support from our fans like we have, and we really just want to take this day to bring something new and exciting (and a flavor that has also been requested MANY times before) to our shops!”

THE MOST PERFECT SWEET + SALTY COMBO 🥨 🍫 Say hello to your newest favorite flavor, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel: 24 hr brioche, cocoa glaze, topped with candied pretzels + salted caramel drizzle!🤤 Available TODAY at our Orlando shop & launching tomorrow in Dallas & MIA! pic.twitter.com/xDT7eOIPII — The Salty Donut (@TheSaltyDonut) May 31, 2021

The Miami-based Salty Donut shop opened its doors to Central Florida foodies back in December.

The Orlando location is located along Corrine Drive at an old car-and-auto servicing station in Orlando’s Audubon Park community.

The shop offers year-round donut flavors including the traditional glaze, guava cheese, maple bacon and so many more.

Click here to see the menu and to learn more.

