DeLand man killed in motorcycle crash, FHP says

DeLAND, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he crashed a motorcycle in Volusia County while coming around a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show the man was riding south on State Road 11. Troopers said he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road near Glenwood Road.

The man was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man’s name was not released but troopers said he was from DeLand.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.