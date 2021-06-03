Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

DeLand man killed in motorcycle crash, FHP says

63-year-old was not wearing helmet

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

Tags: 
crash
,
motorcycle
,
DeLand
,
Volusia County
Photo does not have a caption

DeLAND, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he crashed a motorcycle in Volusia County while coming around a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show the man was riding south on State Road 11. Troopers said he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road near Glenwood Road.

[TRENDING: Video: Shootout between children, deputies | Fla. man survives alligator bite to head | Fla. woman found underground -- again]

The man was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man’s name was not released but troopers said he was from DeLand.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: