20-year-old Kissimmee man killed when motorcycle crashes into pickup, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in a crash late Wednesday while riding a motorcycle in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:25 p.m. on Wetherbee Road near Sawgrass Plantation Boulevard.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The FHP said the man was driving a 2019 Yamaha east on Wetherbee when a 2021 Ram pickup truck headed west attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the biker’s path.

Ad

The front of the bike struck the right side of the pickup and the motorcycle caught fire, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the pickup, a 48-year-old Orlando man who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.