MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were shot and injured Sunday in Marion County, sheriff’s officials said.

The double shooting was reported near Whispering Sands off Baseline Road.

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.