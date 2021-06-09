WATCH LIVE: Orange County officials provide COVID-19 update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will be providing their weekly coronavirus update Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Florida Department of Health in Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino and Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond will be speaking at the Orange County Convention Center.

Leaders are expected to give the latest details on the pandemic’s grip on the county as well as other news.

You can watch the news conference live using the video player at the top of this story starting at 4:30 p.m.