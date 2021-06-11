More people have died from COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – More people have died from the coronavirus in 2021 than in 2020, according to data from the World Health Organization.

WHO reports 1,868,684 people died from COVID-19 in 2020 and 1,875,711 people have died from the virus in 2021.

Data shows 51 people per 100,000 people in the world have died from the coronavirus and there have been 2,351 cases per 100,000 people.

The week of the Jan. 18 was the deadliest week of the virus across the globe. WHO officials report 101,060 people died from COVID-19 on the week of Jan. 18.

Records show more than 1,810,700 people in North America and South America have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health reports 36,985 people have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020.