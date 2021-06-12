ZooTampa announces birth of rare southern white rhino

TAMPA, Fla. – A rare baby southern white rhino was born at ZooTampa, marking the eighth birth of this species at the zoo.

The zoo announced Saturday its 20-year-old rhino, Alake, gave birth last Sunday.

“The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother,” the zoo said in a release.

Zoo officials said the baby rhino has not been named yet, but it is doing well along with the mother. Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino at the new Expedition Wild Africa, which is opening soon, according to the zoo.

The species is considered near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to “threats in the wild due to habitat loss and illegal poaching for their horns.”