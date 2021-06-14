16-year-old, man shot near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were shot late Sunday near the University of Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported at 10:20 p.m. at 12024 Walden Woods Drive off State Road 434, south of UCF.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area and learned that the wounded man was dropped off at Advent Health East by his girlfriend. The teenager, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was taken by someone else to Baldwin Park ER, deputies said. One of the victims was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Officials said it appears that all the victims and suspects involved in the shooting were at both hospitals.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.