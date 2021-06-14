Gas prices in Florida surge to highest point in nearly 7 years

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida continue to surge.

AAA reported Monday that gas prices in the state have reached their highest point in nearly seven years.

Drivers in Florida are paying 17 cents more per gallon compared to a week ago.

The average price per gallon in Florida is $2.94, which is less than the national average.

Analysts say increases in oil prices and demand for gas are driving prices up.

AAA says gas prices could stabilize over the next few days.