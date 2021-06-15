Walk on the wild side: Florida black bear, coyote spotted sharing trail

Florida wildlife officials say a black bear and a coyote were recently recorded sharing a walk together, a sight rarely captured on camera.

A video recorded and shared with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission from Michael Kacos shows the bear ambling down a trail of thick brush and right on its heels is a coyote.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

According to WINK NEWS, the encounter was recorded in South Naples.

Ad

It’s not uncommon to see a black bear or other wildlife in Florida but it’s an oddity to see two species of wild animals cohabitating in nature like this. According to FWC, there could be a few reasons why the two animals were hanging out in the wild.

The coyote could have been following the bear as it searched for food. Black bears are known for their powerful sense of smell to help them find food, which is why bear-proof trashcans are a must in Florida. The other possibility, according to FWC, is it was just happenstance.

Coyotes have become increasingly active in some Florida communities. More than 5,000 people statewide contacted the FWC to report coyote sightings between 2015 and 2019, including complaints of pets being killed by coyotes.

Ad

“Bears and coyotes can be found in urban environments, too, so it’s important to never feed wild animals and secure attractants like garbage, pet food or livestock on your property,” the FWC writes.

For tips on living with wildlife safely, click or tap here for information from the FWC.