WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Pensacola Wednesday afternoon.

The governor’s remarks are scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

This news conference comes after DeSantis downplayed the potential impact the delta variant of the coronavirus could have on Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled it a “variant of concern” on Tuesday.

“There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state Cabinet meeting regarding the variant. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”