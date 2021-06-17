Teen taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at International Drive hotel

Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool at a hotel on International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in the 8000 block of International Drive around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

First responders performed CPR on the teen, the teen was rushed to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Sky 6 flew over the hotel pool. The swimming area was cleared of guests and caution tape was put up around the pool.

As more information is provided this story will be updated.