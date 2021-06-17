Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Teen taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at International Drive hotel

Teen in critical condition, Orange County Fire Rescue says

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

Tags: 
pool
,
International Drive
,
hotel
,
Orange County
Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say
Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool at a hotel on International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in the 8000 block of International Drive around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

First responders performed CPR on the teen, the teen was rushed to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Sky 6 flew over the hotel pool. The swimming area was cleared of guests and caution tape was put up around the pool.

As more information is provided this story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: