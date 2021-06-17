Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion in St. Petersburg

News 6 will stream live at top of story

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Politics
,
Florida
,
DeSantis
DeSantis sets election dates to fill late Rep. Alcee Hastings's House seat
DeSantis sets election dates to fill late Rep. Alcee Hastings's House seat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday morning in St. Petersburg.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it starts.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

The governor will be joined by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The discussion follows DeSantis’ news conference in Pensacola in which he committed Florida’s support to help Texas and Arizona’s efforts to secure the U.S. border.

“It is both a disaster and an emergency,” he said Wednesday. “Where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up.”

DeSantis fired shots at the Biden administration, saying the influx of illegal immigration and the repercussions that have impacted Florida are due to poor leadership.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: