WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday morning in St. Petersburg.

The governor will be joined by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The discussion follows DeSantis’ news conference in Pensacola in which he committed Florida’s support to help Texas and Arizona’s efforts to secure the U.S. border.

“It is both a disaster and an emergency,” he said Wednesday. “Where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up.”

DeSantis fired shots at the Biden administration, saying the influx of illegal immigration and the repercussions that have impacted Florida are due to poor leadership.