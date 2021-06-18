Two major counties shutting down vaccine sites on Saturday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two major Central Florida counties are closing their government-run vaccine sites for good.

On Saturday, the sites in Seminole County at the Oviedo Mall and the Sanford Library will close at 7 p.m., with walk-ups available there. Also, in Osceola County, the Kissimmee Civic Center will close its site at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Government was never intended to be the primary source of vaccines, just like with flu season. We are a safety net we are never meant to be the primary source of or anything like that,” said Alan Harris, Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director. “We will continue to do special events, just like we always have for flew back to school, things like that.”

For mom Jacqueline Marshall and daughter Nia Brown, they just happened to be at the Oviedo Mall Friday shopping for Father’s Day, when they decided to get Nia’s second dose which she was past due on, not knowing the site was closing Saturday.

“I had no idea,” Marshall said. “Now I got to get my son done before tomorrow.”

Seminole County not the only site closing Saturday. The Kissimmee Civic Center will offer vaccines for the last time through 1 p.m. Saturday as provided by the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

“Tomorrow is the last day,” said Jeremy Lanier, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County. “The demand for vaccinations has gone down. In addition, we’re seeing more vaccination locations in Osceola County, obviously, our state-supported sites have closed, but we’re seeing places like CVS, Advent Health CentraCare different retailers throughout our community, providing vaccinations.

Vaccines are also in stock in many of the major pharmacies, at local grocery stores and even doctor’s offices as seen on a quick search on https://www.vaccines.gov/

Both Seminole County and Osceola County will offer the vaccine at their health department. Click here for information in Seminole County. Click here for more information in Osceola.