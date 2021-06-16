Get a shot, take a live chicken: This town offers unique incentive for COVID-19 vaccine

Generic image of chickens and a rooster.

An Indonesian town has found a creative way to incentivize vaccines: with live chickens.

Each person who gets vaccinated with their first COVID-19 shot will receive a bird.

This initiative is being rolled out in the Pacet District of Indonesia’s West Java Province.

Police there said it is to help fight vaccine hesitancy in people aged 45 and older.

The islands of Java and Sumatra have recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases.