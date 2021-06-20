Box truck crashes into prison transport van carrying 7 inmates on I-75, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A box truck traveling on Interstate 75 in Marion County hit a prison transport van carrying seven inmates, causing the van to go into a ditch early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 2:17 a.m., a Penske box truck was behind the transport van in the outer lane on I-75 near mile marker 339 and tried to move into the center lane when it rear-ended the van.

The FHP said the prisoner transport van left the roadway and went into a ditch.

Six of the seven inmates in the van had minor injuries following the crash and were taken to the hospital to be treated, according to the FHP. Troopers said there were also two guards in the van, but the two men did not have any injuries.

Troopers said the box truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Indiana, was also uninjured in the crash but was charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance.