Juneteenth festival in Orlando pays tribute to past, highlights promising future for Black businesses

ORLANDO – The Black Wall Street Festival isn’t new to Wall Street in downtown Orlando, but it’s the first year it’s being held as a nationally-recognized holiday.

Organizers said the festival aimed to highlight Black-owned businesses.

“Black-owned business don’t get the shine that other businesses do, so we want to make sure that we keep that dollar circulating around our neighborhood so we can grow our businesses to the same level as other businesses,” said Ronnie Hartfield, organizer of Black Wall Street Juneteenth Remix.

Rebecca Desir, also an organizer of Black Wall Street Juneteenth Remix, echoed those sentiments.

“When we start our own businesses, it’s nothing just for our selfish reasons, but it’s circulating that Black dollar and making sure everyone eats,” Desir said.

One business hopes to spread a message and uplift young women who find themselves looking for clothing that fits naturally.

“So all young ladies who know the tall-girl struggle will have an opportunity to find jeans that are trendy and that fits them perfectly, because you know we should’ve able to have the same things others have,” said Tabia Kuntz of Taboo Denim.

As people reflected on what Juneteenth means to them, organizers want the next generation to be inspired to dream bigger.

“This right here, this is something they can come out see and say, ‘Hey look I can be that person. I don’t have to be a basketball player. I can be a business owner.’ So this event shows the kids look they’re all kind of options,” Hartfield said.