WATCH LIVE: Judge to consider plea agreement for man accused in deadly quinceañera shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a man gunned down in 2019 during a quinceañera voiced their concerns Monday in court to a plea deal for the accused killer.

Miguel Gonzalez, 25, was shot and killed in December 2019 after deputies say Pablo Jaimes Jr., then 18, showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s 15th birthday party with some friends and was asked to leave.

Jaimes was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Jaimes is being offered a plea deal, reducing his charges from second-degree murder to manslaughter with a firearm — and a sentence of 10 years, according to the Gonzalez family’s attorney, Brent Probinsky. Without the plea agreement, he faced life in prison.

On June 16, Probinsky sent a letter to Judge Wayne C. Wooten asking him to reconsider the sentence arguing it is “far too lenient considering the compelling facts of the depraved murder.”

Jaimes was in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a hearing during which time Wooten could accept or reject the plea agreement. The family of Gonzalez and Probinksy were also in court to ask the judge to reject the agreement.

Probinsky said the family was told the reduced charge and sentence was because of “self-defense” but they didn’t buy that, arguing no one at the party attempt to touch or harm Jaimes as they tried to get him to leave.

“He refused to leave, his friends begged him to leave and he wouldn’t,” Probinksy told the judge.

Probinsky said Gonzalez was attempting to wrestle the gun away from Jaimes when he was shot.

Under the agreement, Jaimes will withdraw his not guilty plea to second-degree murder and plead guilty to manslaughter with a firearm.

