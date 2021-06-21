Orange County high school student killed in Alabama crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Timber Creek High School student was killed in a crash in Alabama over the weekend, Orange County Public Schools officials said.

Records show Michael Stroz died in the crash but officials haven’t yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

Timber Creek High School principal Kelly Paduano sent a voice message to the campus community on Saturday.

“I was notified this morning of the tragic death of one of our students. There are no words to describe the intense grief that is felt when we lose one of our precious children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this difficult time,” Paduano said.

Grief counselors were made available on campus Monday and parents are also encouraged to talk to their children about the loss.

“A wide range of emotions are seen during the grief process and we encourage you to openly discuss the feelings and reactions your child might have,” Paduano said.