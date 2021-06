ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot Sunday night in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Redwood Country Road off Edgewood Ranch Road near MetroWest.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been released.

No other details are known.