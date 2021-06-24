3 children rushed to hospital after Orange County crash, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three children were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Meadow Woods area, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened near 13804 Landstar Boulevard, which is just south of State Road 417 and east of Florida’s Turnpike, according to officials.

First responders said three children were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer as trauma alerts while two adult patients are being assessed at the scene.

No information has been released about how many vehicles are involved in the crash or what may have caused it.

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to handle the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.