20 kilograms of meth seized, 9 arrested in Winter Haven drug bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Nine people were arrested in a Winter Haven drug bust, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The following drugs and items were seized:

20 kilograms of methamphetamine

1 kilogram of cocaine

417 grams of oxycodone

4 guns

a 2021 GMC Canyon ZR2

$62,300

The sheriff’s officers said a suspicious package was discovered on Wednesday at a shipping facility on Cloverdale Road in Winter Haven.

“What started as a simple call about a suspicious package two days ago, ended with some seriously bad drugs taken off the streets and nine drug dealers behind bars,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Nine people were arrested in the drug bust:

Stacy Nylen, 41, of Winter Haven

Shawn Sutter, 41, of Pinellas Park

David King, 40, of Winter Haven

Shaun Lehoe, 42, of Bradenton

Jorge Reyes ,61, of Bradenton

James Hall, 47, of Sarasota

Mallory Hertweck, 34, of Bradenton

Julio Calderon Hernandez, 32, of Warner Robbins, Georgia

Diana Salas Patino,30, of Warner Robbins, Georgia

Deputies said a detective responded to the shipping facility this past Wednesday and a dog reacted to a package. A search warrant was obtained to further examine the package, according to deputies.

“These are people who profit from making drugs available to the children of our community, as well as many loved ones who are battling severe addictions,” Judd said.

Investigators said they found 42 bags of methamphetamine.

Two of the suspects were arrested at the facility and they made additional arrests through undercover detectives, according to the sheriff’s office.