Crews searching for swimmer at unguarded beach in Brevard County

Search crews are looking for a distressed swimmer at an unguarded beach in Brevard County while different swimmer was rescued and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said the possible drowning happened at Melbourne Beach at the Juan Ponce DeLeon Landing.

There are multiple crews searching for the missing person, including Brevard County Fire Rescue, Brevard County Ocean Rescue, Melbourne Beach Fire Department and others.

This is an ongoing search.