12-year-old found with multiple gunshot wounds near Gainesville

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Alachua County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of SW 6th Place, west of Gainesville.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were informed about someone firing a weapon in the area. Deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Deputies provided emergency assistance until medical personnel arrived. sheriff’s officials said. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

The child’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling 352-372-STOP.