Ocala fire chief gets the ax: City leaders cite ‘unprofessional conduct’ in termination letter

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired by the city because of “unprofessional conduct,” according to a termination letter dated Friday, June 25.

The letter, signed by Assistant City Manager Ken Whitehead, begins with “I have lost confidence in your ability to the job as Fire Chief for the City of Ocala.”

It goes on to offer four examples of the chief’s behavior.

The letter states that Alexander undermined the city council and the city manager in a bid. It said this was part of a bid for Alexander to be appointed city manager.

Alexander is accused of eroding trust in the fire department and creating an “uncomfortable work environment,” according to the letter.

It also alleges an excessive amount of idling time and accuses Alexander of poorly managing internal grant procedures.

The letter stated that the termination took effect immediately.

You can read the full termination letter below: