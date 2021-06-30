Amway Center hosting job fair for concert, sporting event staff this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Amway Center is holding its summer job fair on three different upcoming dates to hire staff for events, including concerts and sporting events, that will be taking place at the venue or other local venues.

The center is seeking employees to work concerts, family friendly events and sporting events in various areas, such as guest services and cleaning. Applicants will also be able to apply for jobs at Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field at the event, so they are encouraged to bring multiple resume copies for same-day interviews.

Job seekers will be able to attend a job fair for the center at the East Terrace Level concourse on the following days:

July 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Applicants will be receiving “complimentary tickets to an upcoming event,” according to a release.

There will also be complimentary parking available for job seekers at the Geico Garage, located at 400 W. South St.

Recent event announcements at Amway include Disney on Ice’s “Mickey’s Search Party” and a tour stop from former President Donald Trump and journalist Bill O’Reilly.