Jury finds former Oviedo High School janitor guilty of recording students in bathroom

OVIEDO, Fla. – A federal jury found a former Oviedo High School janitor guilty of recording up-skirt videos of female students and a teacher inside a bathroom, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to a release, 31-year-old Derremy Walker was found guilty of two counts of using or attempting to use children to produce sexually explicit videos. Walker was previously assigned to clean the girls’ bathroom and the women’s bathroom in the teacher lounge.

[TRENDING: Cops: Former Miami football player tried to steal helicopter at airport | Bill Cosby freed from prison | Sonic Boom! Hear SpaceX landing]

Ad

The Oviedo Police Department said two students found Walker’s phone actively recording in November 2019 under a sink in the bathroom positioned so it would record the person in the stall. The girls took it to the dean of students and the school resource officer, leading school administration officials to contact police, according to the department.

According to the DOJ, before school officials were notified by the two students, Walker put the phone in the same spot on two prior days “each time creating a one-hour video of students in that stall.” Oviedo police said in a report that Walker could be seen on video setting up the phone in the bathroom.

The DOJ said six of the 10 girls caught in the recording were able to be identified by officials. Authorities also determined that Walker set up a cell phone to record the faculty bathroom earlier that month, according to a release.

Ad

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

See previous coverage of this case below: