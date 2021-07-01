Tree falls on, kills man at Orange County church

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Thursday after a tree fell on him at an Orange County church, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was trimming a tree by himself at Igreja Nova Esperanca at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive when it fell on him.

[TRENDING: Cops: Former Miami football player tried to steal helicopter at airport | Bill Cosby freed from prison | Sonic Boom! Hear SpaceX landing]

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, officials said.

Ad

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: A man has been pronounced dead after a tree fell on him at a church on Lake Margaret Dr. Officials on scene say the man was working by himself trimming a tree on the church’s property.

The cause is still under investigation. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/0fjuWjZcXx — Brian Didlake (@News6Brian) July 1, 2021