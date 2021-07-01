Cloudy icon
Tree falls on, kills man at Orange County church

Incident happened on Lake Margaret Drive

Orange County
Igreja Nova Esperanca in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Thursday after a tree fell on him at an Orange County church, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was trimming a tree by himself at Igreja Nova Esperanca at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive when it fell on him.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

