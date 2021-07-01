Tree falls on, kills man at Orange County church

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Thursday after a tree fell on him at an Orange County church, officials said.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the man was trimming a tree by himself at Igreja Nova Esperanca at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive when it fell on him.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, officials said.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
HAPPENING NOW: A man has been pronounced dead after a tree fell on him at a church on Lake Margaret Dr. Officials on scene say the man was working by himself trimming a tree on the church’s property.— Brian Didlake (@News6Brian) July 1, 2021
The cause is still under investigation. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/0fjuWjZcXx
Industrial accident at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive. Tree fell on male. No Code, No Vitals. pic.twitter.com/iQbmgLPWln— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 1, 2021