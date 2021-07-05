3 killed in wrong-way, head on crash in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers and a 14-year-old passenger were killed Sunday night in a head-on crash after one vehicle was driving the wrong way on County Road 523, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. near Sullivan Road and CR 523, according to the crash report.

[TRENDING: Remaining Fla. condo tower demolished | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | Shark bites 8-year-old off Fla.]

Investigators said the 65-year-old driver of a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was driving south in the northbound lanes and drove head-on into a Chevrolet pickup truck with a 40-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger.

Ad

Both the driver of the Rav 4, from Orlando, and the driver of the pickup truck, of St. Cloud, died at the scene, according to the report. The 14-year-old boy, also from St. Cloud, later died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The crash remains under investigation.