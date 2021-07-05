Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

No residents injured in Volusia County house fire, officials say

Cause under investigation

Volusia County
A home caught on fire in Volusia County on July 5, 2021.
A home caught on fire in Volusia County on July 5, 2021. (Orange City Fire Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – All residents were able to get out safely when a home in Volusia County caught fire Monday morning, according to the Orange City Fire Department.

The DeBary fire department was the first to arrive on the scene at about 12:35 a.m. and found the home 50% involved.

First responders worked quickly to extinguish the flames and search the property.

No residents were injured.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

