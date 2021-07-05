No residents injured in Volusia County house fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – All residents were able to get out safely when a home in Volusia County caught fire Monday morning, according to the Orange City Fire Department.
The DeBary fire department was the first to arrive on the scene at about 12:35 a.m. and found the home 50% involved.
First responders worked quickly to extinguish the flames and search the property.
No residents were injured.
Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
At approximately 00:35 Debary, Orange City, Deltona, Volusia County, and Seminole County were dispatched to a reported...