18-year-old man killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Mount Dora died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash along State Road 429 in Orange County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the man was driving south near mile marker 35 at 4:55 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and left the road. The sedan hit a pole, ejecting the driver, according to the report.

[TRENDING: 21 hurricane tips you can use | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | CDC poop cartoon goes viral]

Ad

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.