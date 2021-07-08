Foxtail Coffee partners with OnePulse Foundation, unveils new mural at shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Love, hope, strength, acceptance, courage, and unity.

Those six words stand out inside the Foxtail Coffee shop on South Orange Avenue just a couple of blocks away from the Pulse memorial.

The company along with the OnePulse Foundation unveiled a new mural Thursday dedicated to the 49 people who lost their lives five years ago.

“It’s gorgeous. It really signifies so much more than what Pulse is,” Laly Santiago-Leon said.

Santiago-Leon said her cousin, Luis Daniel Wilson Leon, who was from Puerto Rico, was among the victims and misses him every day.

“I carry him all the time. I have his driver’s license, I have little trinkets,” Santiago-Leon said.

On Thursday, Foxtail Coffee owners announced a new way to raise money for the foundation’s mission by using their Foxtail Coffee phone app where people can donate.

Customers will also be able to donate to the OnePulse Foundation inside the coffee shop at the register.

“Being from Orlando, we felt the effects of what’s happened in our city and we feel very honored and proud to be here and to be a part of carrying the legacy on with One Pulse,” Iain Yeakle, co-owner of Foxtail Coffee & Co.