1 seriously injured when boat runs into rocks at Jetty Park in Port Canaveral

Cause of crash remains under investigation

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital with “traumatic injuries” Friday morning after a boat ran into the rocks at Jetty Park, according to the Cape Canaveral Fire Department.

A representative with the department said several agencies responded around 5:20 a.m. to a call about a boat running onto the rocks.

The department said one person was taken to the hospital with “traumatic injuries” but did not have an update on the person’s condition. Another person on the boat was not seriously injured, officials said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the incident.

