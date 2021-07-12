Man climbed wall to sneak into Magic Kingdom, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after Walt Disney World security spotted him climbing a wall in an attempt to sneak into the Magic Kingdom park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Tran, 31, was arrested on May 23 at Walt Disney World.

Investigators said just before noon, Tran did not pay for parking in Disney’s parking lot. A uniformed security guard posted at a checkpoint along a walkway leading from the Contemporary Resort to Magic Kingdom told deputies that he saw Tran near the entrance to a bus drivers’ breakroom. The guard then watched as Tran looked around and then walked up to berm, which investigators said he climbed over to gain entry to the park.

A plainclothes security guard who was assigned inside the park said, according to the arrest affidavit, he observed Tran walk out of door that is for “cast members only.” The guard said he watched as Tran entered Tony’s Towne Square restaurant, then immediately walked back out and removed an overshirt.

The guard said he then made contact with Tran and took him to a security office, records show.

When a deputy arrived, Tran was read his Miranda rights and he then requested to speak with an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Tran faces charges of trespassing and petit theft for failing to pay for parking or the entrance fee for the park.

Court records show Tran is due for arraignment on July 27.