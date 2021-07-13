Disney introduces new Summer Fun ticket for Florida residents

This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World shows Disney characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October 2021. Disney announced Tuesday, June 22 that all four parks at the resort will take part in The Worlds Most Magical Celebration." (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – From the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, Animal Kingdom’s “Celebration of Festival of the Lion King,” to the return of fireworks spectaculars, there’s plenty of magic to experience at Walt Disney World Resort this summer. Now the park has a new way for Floridians to get an extra taste of the excitement.

Disney just announced its Summer Fun Ticket. The Florida resident deal became available Tuesday and will be offered through Sept. 17. The four-day ticket allows Florida locals to visit Disney’s theme parks for $215, plus tax. That’s a value of $54 a visit, before tax.

Specially priced two and three-day Florida Resident Summer Fun Tickets are also available. For added flexibility, tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days. For more information on this offer and add-ons including the Park Hopper, Park Hopper Plus and Water Park and Sports options, click here.

According to the Disney Parks blog, park reservations will be required and guests can only visit one theme park a day with the Summer Fun ticket.

“With so much to experience and discover, now is a great time for Florida residents to plan a summer escape to Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney said in its announcement.

