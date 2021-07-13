Florida man caught in drug conspiracy faces life in prison if convicted, feds say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Lake County could face life in prison after getting arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Records show 35-year-old Devonne L. Walker, of Lady Lake, was arrested on June 25 by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Walker conspired with two people from Arizona — Tymane Hamilton, 29, and Kanisha Savage, 28 — to distribute drugs in Central Florida.

Between March 2018 and October 2019, Hamilton and Savage sent 50 kilograms of marijuana, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service from Arizona to Walker in Florida, according to a news release.

Investigators said more than 54 kilograms of marijuana, 27 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125 grams of heroin and 79 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation.

During Walker’s arrest, agents also seized a stolen gun and bags of cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl. Hamilton and Savage were arrested on June 28.

All three face a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.