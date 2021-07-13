Seminole County reminding parents students 12 and up can receive COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Students 12 and up can receive the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer, Seminole County officials are reminding parents just a month before school starts.

Students who are between the ages of 12 and 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The county is also reminding parents and guardians they need to bring current identification to the vaccine site.

Vaccines are available at the Florida Department of Health in Sanford on West Airport Boulevard.

Shots are administered from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, to make an appointment, parents can call 407-665-3700.

The county also lists schedule updates for vaccine sites at this link and this link.

Any student who receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from now on will not be fully vaccinated by the start of the school year.

Patients receive the second dose of the vaccine three weeks after the first shot, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said someone is not fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second dose.

The positivity rate for coronavirus in the latest seven-day period in Seminole County is listed at 12.4%.

County officials target to get the positivity rate below 5%.

The department of health reports 57% of people 12 and up in Seminole County have received the vaccine.